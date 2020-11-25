Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 25th Nov 2020

Updated: Wed 25th Nov

Free flu vaccinations available to people aged over 50 across Wales from next week

From next week [Tuesday 1 December] a flu vaccination from NHS Wales will be available free of charge to anyone aged 50 and over.

Earlier this year, the Welsh Government committed to introducing the largest ever flu vaccination program in Wales, to protect people from the risks associated with flu.

The Welsh Government secured almost 460,000 additional vaccines for 2020/21, and they are currently available to all GP practices and community pharmacies in Wales.

People over 50 should expect to receive a call from their GP practice, or they can contact their local pharmacy to arrange a vaccination.


By mid-November, more than 750,000 vulnerable people, NHS staff and school children in Wales had received a free flu jab. Of those over 65, 70% have also been vaccinated – significantly higher than in the same period last year.

Health and Social Services Minister Vaughan Gething said:

This winter, more and more people in Wales are taking up the offer of a free flu jab.

We have made great progress in protecting the most vulnerable people in our community, and 460,000 more people in Wales will be protected as a result of the vaccine and our health services.

Extending the vaccination program to everyone aged 50 and over is helping to prevent more people from becoming ill and reducing pressure on the NHS this winter.

I would urge anyone who is qualified to follow the example of the huge numbers of people who have already been vaccinated.

Chief Medical Officer for Wales Frank Atherton said:

Everyone who qualifies for the flu vaccination from the NHS can be confident that they are protecting themselves and those around them this winter.

The introduction of the over 50s vaccination program will protect them and others in our communities across Wales and help protect the NHS this winter.



