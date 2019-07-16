Four suspects in custody following an alleged break-in at a Flintshire service station

Four men were arrested early this morning after an alleged break-in at a Flintshire service station.

Police say Rhydymwyn Service Station near Mold was broken into just before 4am and a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen.

The suspects made off in a Black Golf GTI which was tracked to East Green in Sealand Manor where four men were taken into custody.

The men are all in their twenties and from the Merseyside area police have said.

Claire sent the picture above showing the VW being loaded on to a recovery lorry.

Residents living around Sealand and Sandycroft were woken by the Hawarden based police helicopter which was brought in to assist officers on the ground.

The helicopter was spotted at around 4.30am searching close to the River Dee at Sealand.

Hawarden based police helicopter joined in a lengthy search early this morning

It remained in the air for more than an hour and a quarter performing a tight circuit over Sealand Manor, the A494 and Sandycroft.

There were also several reports of a wasp like ‘buzzing noise’ which may have also been a police drone in operation.

The dark coloured VW was seen being taken away on the back of a recovery lorry.