Posted: Tue 25th May 2021

Four people in court today charged with conspiracy to supply drugs following raid in Flintshire

Four people have been charged and remanded to appear before court this morning after being charged with conspiracy to supply drugs.

32-year-old Matthew Dean Jones of Southsea, Wrexham, 24-year-old Eugene Dykins who is currently serving a prison sentence, 28-year-old Natasha Dykins and 21-year-old Connor Dykins – both of Holway in Flintshire have all been remanded to appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, May 25th).

The charges follow a warrant which was executed at an address in Meadowbank, Holway in November 2020.

A spokesperson for the North Flintshire Police team said: “We will continue to take positive action against those who are involved in the possession and distribution of controlled drugs in our communities. However, we cannot tackle this problem alone and we need the help of the community by sharing your concerns with us.”

Anybody with information regarding drug-related crime should contact us via the website https://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us or via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .



