Four men from Leicestershire area charged by police following spate of thefts from vans in Flintshire

North Wales Police have charged four men from the Leicestershire area with conspiracy to steal following a spate of thefts from vans in the area.

Officers from South Flintshire police team are now in the process of reuniting thousands of pounds worth of stolen power tools with their rightful owners.

The tools were recovered at the weekend from a vehicle allegedly used by the gang who police say were responsible for a large number of thefts from work vans in Flintshire and Denbighshire.

Following the recovery of the gangs van a spokesperson from South Flintshire police team said:

“The van was full of the property stolen from hard working businesses. One of the nice parts of this job is to return stolen property and as you see, we had a lot to return. (pictured below)

The four males have now had charged with conspiracy to steal which means a visit to Crown court for them and a bigger sentence. The males are appearing in court today.”

It’s alleged the gang stole a Black BMW X5 from an address in Leicester last Wednesday morning before setting off for Flintshire, the 4×4 had been fitted with false number plates.

A member of the public in Ewloe saw the X5 which they thought was suspicious, they took down the registration number and alerted police.

Officers also began to take a large number calls from Caergwrle, Pentre Halkyn, Holywell, St Asaph, Denbigh, Trefnant and Llandyrnog about vans being broken into and tools stolen.

The gang with the stolen X5 were traced to a hotel near Mold on Thursday morning and arrested, some stolen property was recovered but police believed another vehicle with false number plates was involved and appealed to the public to help find it.

In an update on twitter on Sunday evening a spokesperson from South Flintshire police said;

“It doesn’t always happen when you can return stolen property back to their lawful owners but this weekend was different, following a large number of vans broken into in Flintshire & Denbighshire, this (tools pictured above) is what we recovered.”

In response Libby said:

“Huge thanks to all of you on behalf of my brother, Anthony, whose tools you recovered following the theft from his work van. He said you went above and beyond and he doesn’t have Twitter so I’m passing it on. You’ve made his weekend.”