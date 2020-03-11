Four further patients in Wales test positive for Coronavirus – no confirmed cases in North Wales

The latest Coronavirus update has been issued for Wales at 4pm today.

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, has confirmed that four further patients in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID -19).

The statement says three of the new cases had returned to Wales from Northern Italy. Two of those are residents in the Powys local authority area, and the other is resident in the Swansea local authority area.

The other new case, resident of the Caerphilly local authority area, has no history of travel to a country where the virus is circulating, and is not known to have had contact with another confirmed case.

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that four additional individuals in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of positive cases in Wales to 19.

“All of the individuals are being managed in clinically appropriate settings. All appropriate measures to provide care for the individuals and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“We have always been clear that we expected the number of positive cases to increase, which is in line with what has happened in other parts of the world.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

As previously, protect patient confidentiality, no further details regarding the individuals will be released.

There is also a further UK wide update expected later tonight:

Wales NHS has launched an online symptom checker today for those worried about coronavirus.

People who think they may have symptoms of COVID19 are being urged to use the new service as a ‘first port call.’

The new service is aimed easing some of the strain off the NHS 111 telephone helpline which has seen a huge spike in the number of calls it is dealing with.

“We know lots of you are worried about Coronavirus. That’s why we’ve developed our new online symptom checker. This should be your FIRST port of call for advice.

“111 is very busy so bear with us especially if you’re awaiting a call back. While waiting the best idea is to stay home”

Also be aware of the general advice on hand washing and catching coughs and sneezes in tissues, and Guidance for schools: advice for parents or carers.

The new symptom checker can be found here: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk