Posted: Sat 31st Oct 2020

Updated: Sat 31st Oct

Former North Wales asylum placed off limits over Halloween as police user powers to deter ghost hunters

A former North Wales asylum has been placed off limits to the public over the Halloween weekend.

Police have used their powers to issue a dispersal order for the area around the old North Wales Hospital in Denbigh from 6pm on Friday until 6pm Sunday.

The measures are being used by officers to deter ghost hunters from visiting the site.

The local policing team has warned anyone entering the Grade II*-listed building will be placing themselves at risk because of its poor condition.


They could also face a day in court if they ignore the order. A map of the dispersal area can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Officers said: “It will be an offence if you fail to leave the area when directed by the police. You can be arrested and end up in court.

“We cannot stress enough how dangerous the location is.
“The buildings contain asbestos and sections of the old hospital are collapsing daily.
“The police continue to work closely with Jones Bros who manage the site in trying to keep everyone safe.
“Please stay safe this Halloween and stay away.”



