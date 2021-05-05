Former Mold mayor says he will have large boots to fill if elected as councillor for Gwernymynydd

A former mayor of Mold has said he will have large boots to fill if he wins in an upcoming by-election.

Bob Gaffey is standing to represent the village of Gwernymynydd on Flintshire County Council on Thursday (May 6, 2021), following the death of Councillor Kevin Hughes earlier this year.

The 63-year-old died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital in January after being admitted with the coronavirus the previous month.

Mr Gaffey, who is standing for Plaid Cymru, is one of two candidates vying to become the independent councillor’s successor, along with Kevin’s son Andy Hughes.





If elected, he would become the party’s only representative on the local authority.

Mr Gaffey said he would be proud to represent the community if he is successful in the election, which will take place around two decades after he first moved to the area.

He said: “Soon my two children will be leaving university, but I’ll never forget the welcome my family received in Swan Lane, Gwernymynydd.

“20 years on I’m delighted to be standing as a county councillor candidate in this ward.

“Suffice to say, there are large boots to fill here.

“If successful, I look forward to hearing from constituents or meeting them at my monthly surgeries.

“I will be drawing on my knowledge and experience for the challenges ahead in readiness to ask the big questions on their behalf and developing our communities of Gwernymynydd, Cadole and Nercwys.”

Mr Gaffey spent six years as a town councillor in Mold, raising more than £10,000 towards the restoration of Bailey Hill in the town as part of a project to turn the former Norman settlement into an outdoor attraction.

The funds were raised by holding events during his time as mayor in 2017/18.

The former union representative is currently chair of the Wrexham, Denbighshire and Flintshire branch of Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales and the Delyn branch of Plaid Cymru.

He has also been a Home-Start volunteer, providing support to families in Mold.

Voting for the Gwernymynydd by-election will take place on Thursday 6 May.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).