Former Deputy PM Nick Clegg wows at Gladstone’s Library

Image credit: Melissa Cross

Gladstone’s Library welcomed former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats Nick Clegg on Monday evening and gave a lecture to a packed Hawarden audience.

Over 70 attended the sell out event, all tickets were sold within nine minutes of going on on sale earlier in September, a Galdstone’s record.

Nick gave a 50-minute lecture on Gladstonian Liberalism and whether the central tenets of William Gladstone’s politics should be confined to history or used as a model for the future.

The former MP for Sheffield Hallam and Deputy Prime Minister during the 2010-2015 coalition government met attendees to sign copies of his new book; How to Stop Brexit (And Make Britain Great Again).

The politician then enjoyed a meal at Hawarden Castle and popped into The Glynne Arms pub for a drink before heading back to Gladstone’s Library for a night of well-earned rest.

In the morning, he was given a tour of the Library by its Warden Peter Francis before taking the train back down to London.