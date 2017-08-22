Former Coleg Cambria Art & Design student invents new environmentally friendly material

A former Coleg Cambria Art & Design student has invented a new, biodegradable fabric she hopes will reduce waste and help protect the environment.

Hannah Jones who studied for a Foundation Diploma at the colleges Yale Campus came up with the idea due to her concerns for the environment.

Her unique material recipe includes unwanted paper and through recycling this paper she hopes she can reduce waste and help protect the environment.

Hannah said,

“Studying at Coleg Cambria was a fantastic learning experience which allowed me to get stuck into the subjects that inspired me most. I loved to soak up all of the interesting knowledge Yale provided me with and I also enjoyed the extra independence of studying at a sixth form college.

“My Foundation Diploma was particularly influential – the fantastic support from the tutors combined with the creative environment was a perfect setup for exploring a wide range of disciplines. I wouldn’t be where I am now without having completed that brilliant course.”

Hannah is graduating this year with First Class Honours and she has just finished exhibiting at New Designers 2017, London.

She is also currently preparing for a solo exhibition at the GK Gallery, Manchester in September and samples of her work are going to be shown at MoOD, Brussels and Design Junction, London this autumn.

Coleg Cambria Assistant Principal and Director of Curriculum, Angela Woolrich said, “We are incredibly proud of all of our students and what they go on to achieve after they leave college.

“Hannah’s achievement is fantastic, we are pleased to have provided her with the foundations for her career and wish her well in the future.”