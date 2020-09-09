Former bank could become the first dental practice on Welsh side of Saltney if plans are approved

A Saltney county councillor has welcomed plans to convert a former bank into a dental practice.

A planning application has been submitted to Flintshire County Council – which if approved – would see the high street property transformed into the first dental practice on the Welsh side of Saltney.

The stone built two-storey building has been empty since Barclays closed its branch in the town back in 2015.

Removal of cash ATM & reinstallation of window to street elevation.

Removal of ground floor street entrance screen & installation of new glazed screen & entrance door. Internal rearrangements.”

Flintshire county councillor Richard Lloyd, who represents the Saltney Mold Junction ward, said:

“Should the application be approved it would be the first time that a dental practice has ever been situated on the Welsh side of Saltney.

I am very pleased that the residents of Saltney and Saltney Ferry may now have such a facility on their doorstep.

I am also hopeful that as Saltney is fast becoming a larger community with new properties built by Edwards Homes at both Mayfield Park and Garden Village that the Health Authority will realise that we need a Health Centre with more GP’s to serve our growing population.”