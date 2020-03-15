Food retailers reassure customers and ask them to buy responsibly

UK supermarkets have come together to write to their customers in a bid to stop the fear-based hoarding which has seen shelves stripped of essential items.

Shoppers have been panic-buying essentials items, including hand sanitisers, toilet paper, tinned items and dried pasta as concerns over the coronavirus grow.

Food retailers say they are currently working round the clock to help customers get the products they need.

This letter is being published in national newspapers today and Monday.

In the letter, retailers call on their customers to support one another during this challenging time.

Speaking on behalf of the retailers, Helen Dickinson, OBE, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

“Retailers are working incredibly hard to keep shops well stocked and deliveries running as smoothly as possible. In the face of unprecedented demand as a result of coronavirus, food retailers have come together to ask their customers to support each other to make sure everyone can get access to the products they need.”

The letter signed by Deeside based Iceland along with all the other major food retailers states: