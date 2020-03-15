Food retailers reassure customers and ask them to buy responsibly

UK supermarkets have come together to write to their customers in a bid to stop the fear-based hoarding which has seen shelves stripped of essential items.
Shoppers have been panic-buying essentials items, including hand sanitisers, toilet paper, tinned items and dried pasta as concerns over the coronavirus grow.
Food retailers say they are currently working round the clock to help customers get the products they need.
This letter is being published in national newspapers today and Monday.
In the letter, retailers call on their customers to support one another during this challenging time.
Speaking on behalf of the retailers, Helen Dickinson, OBE, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:
“Retailers are working incredibly hard to keep shops well stocked and deliveries running as smoothly as possible.
In the face of unprecedented demand as a result of coronavirus, food retailers have come together to ask their customers to support each other to make sure everyone can get access to the products they need.”
The letter signed by Deeside based Iceland along with all the other major food retailers states:
“We know that many of you are worried about the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). We want to let you know that we are doing everything we can so that you and your families have the food and essentials you need.
We are working closely with the Government and our suppliers to keep food moving quickly through the system and making more deliveries to our stores to ensure our shelves are stocked.
Those of us with online delivery and click-and-collect services are running them at full capacity to help you get the products you need when you need them.
We thank all our colleagues in stores and supply chains who are working day and night to keep the nation fed.
But we need your help too. We would ask everyone to be considerate in the way they shop.
We understand your concerns but buying more than Is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without.
There is enough for everyone If we all work together.
Together we can make sure we are looking out for family, friends, neighbours.
Together we will care for those around us and those who are elderly, vulnerable or choosing to remain at home.
We are doing all we can to rise to this challenge. Serving you and keeping you and everyone who works with us safe will always be our priority.”