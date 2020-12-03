Food and retail units could be built on site of former Gateway to Wales hotel
A number of food and retail units could be built on the site of a former Garden City hotel which was destroyed by fire.
The Gateway to Wales hotel was gutted in a huge blaze in December 2017.
The fire – which was caused by an electrical fault – ravaged the roof and first floor leaving the building irreparable.
The remains of the hotel laid untouched until the 1.13 acre site was bought by Manchester- based developer Valedown Ltd for £730,000 in March.
The remains of the hotel have since been pulled down and the land reclaimed.
A planning application for building works has been submitted to Flintshire Council this week on behalf of the developers.
The application is for a “proposed development consisting of four food and retail units and associated car parking and signage.”
No further documents or plans have been uploaded onto the council’s planning website as yet, they will appear in the coming days and give a better idea of the proposals.
Any decision on plans is likely in late January.
