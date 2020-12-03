Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Dec 2020

Food and retail units could be built on site of former Gateway to Wales hotel

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A number of food and retail units could be built on the site of a former Garden City hotel which was destroyed by fire.

The Gateway to Wales hotel was gutted in a huge blaze in December 2017.

The fire – which was caused by an electrical fault – ravaged the roof and first floor leaving the building irreparable.

The remains of the hotel laid untouched until the 1.13 acre site was bought by Manchester- based developer Valedown Ltd for £730,000 in March.


The blaze which broke out in the early hours of 18 December 2017 destroyed the roof and most of the first floor at the Gateway to Wales Hotel in Garden City.

The remains of the hotel have since been pulled down and the land reclaimed.

A planning application for building works has been submitted to Flintshire Council this week on behalf of the developers.

The application is for a “proposed development consisting of four food and retail units and associated car parking and signage.”

No further documents or plans have been uploaded onto the council’s planning website as yet, they will appear in the coming days and give a better idea of the proposals.

Any decision on plans is likely in late January.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales health chief warns new BioNtech/Pfizer vaccine availability will be limited to begin with

News

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant offers support for residents struggling over the Christmas period

News

Affordable housing plans for Mynydd Isa receive green light as councillors say it will meet local need

News

RSPCA Cymru worried about unwanted animals during winter following increase in ownership

News

Lorry driver stopped by police on A55 found to be three times over drink drive limit

News

Travel to and from Wales to English Tiers 1 and 2 set to be allowed from Friday 6pm – Tier 3 off limits

News

Senedd Committee calls for Deeside ‘Red Route’ to be paused and Transport Minister to redo ‘his sums’

News

Welsh Government issues advice to students on reducing spread of COVID-19 this Christmas

News

Vaccine result of “unprecedented global effort” and “gives a glimmer of light at the end of what has been a very difficult and long year”

News





Read 484,009 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn