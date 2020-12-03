Food and retail units could be built on site of former Gateway to Wales hotel

A number of food and retail units could be built on the site of a former Garden City hotel which was destroyed by fire.

The Gateway to Wales hotel was gutted in a huge blaze in December 2017.

The fire – which was caused by an electrical fault – ravaged the roof and first floor leaving the building irreparable.

The remains of the hotel laid untouched until the 1.13 acre site was bought by Manchester- based developer Valedown Ltd for £730,000 in March.





The remains of the hotel have since been pulled down and the land reclaimed.