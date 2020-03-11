Flood alerts issued for the Parkgate side of River Dee and in Chester

Two flood alerts have been issued for the River Dee today.

The UK governments flood information service has said flooding is expected from the tidal River Dee at the Grosvenor Bridge to the Groves and immediate action required.

The update states: “The high tide is expected to be higher than usual at Chester Weir as a result of high spring tides.

Consequently flooding of low lying land, roads and farmland is possible between 13:00 and 14:00 today, on 11/03/20.

We believe there is a possibility of flooding for riverside properties from Grosvenor Bridge to the Groves.

We expect river levels to peak around 13:30 today, on 11/03/2020.

Our incident response staff are closely monitoring weather forecasts and river levels and will issue further flood warnings if necessary. Please be aware of your surroundings and keep up to date with the current situation.”

A second alert is in place along the Dee Estuary from Parkgate to Chester.

“The tide is expected to be higher than usual along the Dee Estuary.” The alert states.

No warnings are in place for the River Dee through Deeside.

Keep up to date here: https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/