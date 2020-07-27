Flintshire’s summer play schemes gear up for summer of fun – but, of course things will be different this year.
Flintshire’s summer play schemes are gearing up for another summer of fun – albeit a little differently this year.
The schemes will be delivered by the Council’s Play Development Team in partnership with local town and community councils, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, Flintshire Families Disability Service and Welsh Government.
Due to the current situation, the play schemes will run from Monday 17 – to Friday 28 August (Monday to Friday). Pre-registration is essential for all site locations and there will be a maximum 28 children permitted per session.
All sessions are free of charge for children aged 5 to 12 years and all Covid-19 controls will be in place on site, including gel stations at entrance and exit points.
All games and activities will be organised with social distancing measures in place.
Full information and parent/carer consent forms are now available online on the Flintshire County Council website: Summer Play Schemes. Assistance in completing the forms is available.
Due to the ongoing situation, we are sadly unable to offer the “Share your Lunch” scheme this year.
The Flintshire Buddy scheme as in previous year will be an integral part of this provision providing 1- 1 support for children with disabilities.
For further details please contact:-
Janet Roberts, Flintshire Play Development Officer
Mob. 07518602614 e:mail: Janet.Roberts2@flintshire.gov.
Flintshire County Summer Playscheme, 2020
Monday 17 – Friday 28 August (Monday to Friday)
Morning Playscheme Sites – 10:30 am -12:30 pm
Northop Hall, Rec Ground
Leeswood, Phoenix Park
Broughton, Brookes Avenue Playing Field
Northop Ysgol Owain Jones
Mold, Parkfields Play Area
Flint, Albert Avenue Rec Ground
Brynford, Rec. Ground
Greenfield, Community Centre (Ground)
Caerwys, Memorial Institute Playing Fields
Bagillt, Victoria Road Rec Ground
Carmel, Ysgol Bro Carmel
Holywell, Pen y Maes Rec. Ground
Pentre Halkyn, Play Area
Hawarden, Level Road
Mancot, Playing Fields
Buckley, Westwood CP School
Buckley Elfed Field
Sealand Manor, Rec Ground
Flint Mountain, Play Area
Connah’s Quay, Central Park
Connahs Quay, Hillside Avenue, Play Area
Trelogan Community Centre
Pontybodkin Play Area (Mon/Wed/Fri)
Cymau Play Area (Tue/Thu)
Mynydd Isa, Wat’s Dyke Play Area
Mold, Ysgol Maes Garmon (Welsh Medium)
Gwernaffield, Ysgol y Waun
Afternoon Playscheme Sites – 2:00 pm -4:00 pm
Gwernymynydd, Play Area
Penyffordd (Chester), Play Area
Sychdyn, Play Area
Mold, Gas Lane Play Area
Flint, Dee Cottages
Lixwm, Play Area
Holway, Meadowbank Rec Ground
Penyffordd (Holywell) Play Area
Bagillt, Ysgol Merllyn
Whitford, Glebe Field.
Holywell, Penrhyn Play Area
Rhosesmor Rec.Ground
Hawarden, Gladstone Playing Fields
Sandycroft, Playing Fields
Buckley, Drury Park
Buckley, Common
Garden City, Welsh Road
Flint, Cornist Park
Aston, Gary Speed Playing Fields
Shotton, 33 Club Field
Flint, Coed Onn
Gronant, Adventure Playground
Abermorddu, CP School Mon/Wed/Fri
Ffrith, Play Area Tues/Thu
New Brighton, Football Field
Mostyn, Maes Pennant Play Area
Saltney, Park Avenue Rec Ground
Flint, Ysgol Gwynedd (Welsh medium) accesss from Coed Onn Road
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com