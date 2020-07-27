Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 27th Jul 2020

Flintshire’s summer play schemes gear up for summer of fun – but, of course things will be different this year.

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire’s summer play schemes are gearing up for another summer of fun – albeit a little differently this year.

The schemes will be delivered by the Council’s Play Development Team in partnership with local town and community councils, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, Flintshire Families Disability Service and Welsh Government.

Due to the current situation, the play schemes will run from Monday 17 – to Friday 28 August (Monday to Friday).  Pre-registration is essential for all site locations and there will be a maximum 28 children permitted per session.

All sessions are free of charge for children aged 5 to 12 years and all Covid-19 controls will be in place on site, including gel stations at entrance and exit points.


All games and activities will be organised with social distancing measures in place.

Full information and parent/carer consent forms are now available online on the Flintshire County Council website: Summer Play Schemes. Assistance in completing the forms is available.

Due to the ongoing situation, we are sadly unable to offer the “Share your Lunch” scheme this year.

The Flintshire Buddy scheme as in previous year will be an integral part of this provision providing 1- 1 support for children with disabilities.

For further details please contact:-

Janet Roberts, Flintshire Play Development Officer

Mob. 07518602614    e:mail: Janet.Roberts2@flintshire.gov.uk

Flintshire County Summer Playscheme, 2020

Monday 17 – Friday 28 August (Monday to Friday)

Morning Playscheme Sites – 10:30 am -12:30 pm

Northop Hall, Rec Ground

Leeswood, Phoenix Park

Broughton, Brookes Avenue Playing Field 

Northop Ysgol Owain Jones

Mold, Parkfields Play Area

Flint, Albert Avenue Rec Ground

Brynford, Rec. Ground

Greenfield, Community Centre (Ground)

Caerwys, Memorial Institute Playing Fields

Bagillt, Victoria Road Rec Ground

Carmel, Ysgol Bro Carmel

Holywell, Pen y Maes Rec. Ground

Pentre Halkyn, Play Area

Hawarden, Level Road 

Mancot, Playing Fields

Buckley, Westwood CP School

Buckley Elfed Field

Sealand Manor, Rec Ground

Flint Mountain, Play Area

Connah’s Quay, Central Park

Connahs Quay, Hillside Avenue, Play Area

Trelogan Community Centre

Pontybodkin Play Area (Mon/Wed/Fri)

Cymau Play Area (Tue/Thu)

Mynydd Isa, Wat’s Dyke Play Area

Mold, Ysgol Maes Garmon (Welsh Medium)

Gwernaffield, Ysgol y Waun 

 

Afternoon Playscheme Sites – 2:00 pm -4:00 pm

Gwernymynydd, Play Area

Penyffordd (Chester), Play Area 

Sychdyn, Play Area

Mold, Gas Lane Play Area

Flint, Dee Cottages

Lixwm, Play Area

Holway, Meadowbank Rec Ground

Penyffordd (Holywell) Play Area

Bagillt, Ysgol Merllyn

Whitford, Glebe Field.

Holywell, Penrhyn Play Area

Rhosesmor Rec.Ground

Hawarden, Gladstone Playing Fields

Sandycroft, Playing Fields

Buckley, Drury Park

Buckley, Common 

Garden City, Welsh Road

Flint, Cornist Park

Aston, Gary Speed Playing Fields

Shotton, 33 Club Field

Flint, Coed Onn

Gronant, Adventure Playground

Abermorddu, CP School Mon/Wed/Fri

Ffrith, Play Area Tues/Thu

New Brighton, Football Field

Mostyn, Maes Pennant Play Area 

Saltney, Park Avenue Rec Ground

Flint, Ysgol Gwynedd (Welsh medium) accesss from Coed Onn Road

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Child abuse victim speaks movingly about how a North Wales charity saved her life

News

Health Board “actively testing“ staff and patients for COVID 19 across all it’s hospital sites and “expects to find more cases”

News

Inspector upholds decision to refuse Buckley apartment plans due to ‘gloomy and oppressive’ living conditions

News

UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer confirms virus responsible for COVID-19 detected in a pet cat in England

News

‘Operational issues’ affecting water supplies in the Ewloe and Hawarden this morning

News

Face coverings must be worn on public transport from today

News

Coalition of charities warn of ‘poverty crisis’ as they call on the Welsh Government to help families facing hardship

News

New Lottery-funded digital trail brings Buckley’s history to life

News

Police appeal for witnesses following a serious assault in Sandycroft

News





Read 547,109 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn