Flintshire’s summer play schemes gear up for summer of fun – but, of course things will be different this year.

Flintshire’s summer play schemes are gearing up for another summer of fun – albeit a little differently this year.

The schemes will be delivered by the Council’s Play Development Team in partnership with local town and community councils, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, Flintshire Families Disability Service and Welsh Government.

Due to the current situation, the play schemes will run from Monday 17 – to Friday 28 August (Monday to Friday). Pre-registration is essential for all site locations and there will be a maximum 28 children permitted per session.

All sessions are free of charge for children aged 5 to 12 years and all Covid-19 controls will be in place on site, including gel stations at entrance and exit points.





All games and activities will be organised with social distancing measures in place.

Full information and parent/carer consent forms are now available online on the Flintshire County Council website: Summer Play Schemes. Assistance in completing the forms is available.

Due to the ongoing situation, we are sadly unable to offer the “Share your Lunch” scheme this year.

The Flintshire Buddy scheme as in previous year will be an integral part of this provision providing 1- 1 support for children with disabilities.

For further details please contact:-

Janet Roberts, Flintshire Play Development Officer

Mob. 07518602614 e:mail: Janet.Roberts2@flintshire.gov. uk

Flintshire County Summer Playscheme, 2020

Monday 17 – Friday 28 August (Monday to Friday)

Morning Playscheme Sites – 10:30 am -12:30 pm

Northop Hall, Rec Ground

Leeswood, Phoenix Park

Broughton, Brookes Avenue Playing Field

Northop Ysgol Owain Jones

Mold, Parkfields Play Area

Flint, Albert Avenue Rec Ground

Brynford, Rec. Ground

Greenfield, Community Centre (Ground)

Caerwys, Memorial Institute Playing Fields

Bagillt, Victoria Road Rec Ground

Carmel, Ysgol Bro Carmel

Holywell, Pen y Maes Rec. Ground

Pentre Halkyn, Play Area

Hawarden, Level Road

Mancot, Playing Fields

Buckley, Westwood CP School

Buckley Elfed Field

Sealand Manor, Rec Ground

Flint Mountain, Play Area

Connah’s Quay, Central Park

Connahs Quay, Hillside Avenue, Play Area

Trelogan Community Centre

Pontybodkin Play Area (Mon/Wed/Fri)

Cymau Play Area (Tue/Thu)

Mynydd Isa, Wat’s Dyke Play Area

Mold, Ysgol Maes Garmon (Welsh Medium)

Gwernaffield, Ysgol y Waun

Afternoon Playscheme Sites – 2:00 pm -4:00 pm

Gwernymynydd, Play Area

Penyffordd (Chester), Play Area

Sychdyn, Play Area

Mold, Gas Lane Play Area

Flint, Dee Cottages

Lixwm, Play Area

Holway, Meadowbank Rec Ground

Penyffordd (Holywell) Play Area

Bagillt, Ysgol Merllyn

Whitford, Glebe Field.

Holywell, Penrhyn Play Area

Rhosesmor Rec.Ground

Hawarden, Gladstone Playing Fields

Sandycroft, Playing Fields

Buckley, Drury Park

Buckley, Common

Garden City, Welsh Road

Flint, Cornist Park

Aston, Gary Speed Playing Fields

Shotton, 33 Club Field

Flint, Coed Onn

Gronant, Adventure Playground

Abermorddu, CP School Mon/Wed/Fri

Ffrith, Play Area Tues/Thu

New Brighton, Football Field

Mostyn, Maes Pennant Play Area

Saltney, Park Avenue Rec Ground

Flint, Ysgol Gwynedd (Welsh medium) accesss from Coed Onn Road