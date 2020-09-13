Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 13th Sep 2020

Updated: Sun 13th Sep

Flintshire’s Elise Hughes joins Blackburn Rovers on loan

Everton forward Elise Hughes has signed for Blackburn Rovers on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Wales international from Hawarden has joined Rovers until the end of the season.

She goes straight into Gemma Donnelly’s squad for Sunday’s home game against Charlton Athletic. 

Hughes joins Rovers from Women’s Super League side Everton where she rose through the ranks at the Toffee’s Regional Talent Centre, before making the step up to first-team football.


She made her senior debut in February 2018 at the age of 16 and went on to score her first goal against Liverpool in December 2018, ahead of a further 11 appearances during the 2018-19 campaign.

The striker signed her first professional contract in August 2019 and joined fellow Barclays FAWSL side Bristol City on loan for the second-half of the season, before an anterior cruciate ligament injury cut short her stay with the Robins after just three games. 

Hughes won her first Wales cap in March 2018 and will link up with her country once again later this month. 

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly said: “Elise is a very hard working forward and a proven goalscorer so we’re delighted to have her with us for the rest of this season and I’m looking forward to working with her.”

“I’m excited to be here and I’m really looking forward to helping the girls and hopefully that starts at the weekend,” Hughes told rovers.co.uk. 

“It’s a young squad here and I felt like I could join that squad, add a bit to it and hopefully the girls want me here too and I just look forward to giving my all for the Club.

A lot of these girls have experienced a lot of games so I think they’ll help me just as much as I’m here to help them.”

Photo: https://www.rovers.co.uk/



