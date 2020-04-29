Flintshire Trading Standards warning to local takeaways over latest coronavirus related scam

Officers from Flintshire Trading Standards have issued a warning to local takeaways about the latest coronavirus related telephone scam which has been reported to them.

The scam involved a caller stating that they are from the Environmental Health/Licensing Department at the council and ask whether the business was offering takeaway meals to consumers.

The caller continued by saying that if takeaways were being offered then they were no longer allowed to take payments in cash and therefore customers would have to pay by card only.

The business was asked for their bank details in order for the council to send a card machine to them.

A Flintshire Trading Standards spokesperson said:

“If you receive a similar telephone call, hang up, it’s a SCAM!! You can get further information on dealing with scams and fraud by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.”