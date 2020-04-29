Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Apr 2020

Flintshire Trading Standards warning to local takeaways over latest coronavirus related scam

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Officers from Flintshire Trading Standards have issued a warning to local takeaways about the latest coronavirus related telephone scam which has been reported to them.

The scam involved a caller stating that they are from the Environmental Health/Licensing Department at the council and ask whether the business was offering takeaway meals to consumers.

The caller continued by saying that if takeaways were being offered then they were no longer allowed to take payments in cash and therefore customers would have to pay by card only.

The business was asked for their bank details in order for the council to send a card machine to them.

A Flintshire Trading Standards spokesperson said:

“If you receive a similar telephone call, hang up, it’s a SCAM!! You can get further information on dealing with scams and fraud by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Council rubbish tips won’t reopen in Flintshire before lockdown measures are eased

News

Four free online parenting courses are being launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

News

Airbus posts €481m first-quarter net loss as CEO warns aerospace industry faces “gravest crisis” ever known

News

Rob Roberts MP praise for Delyn postal workers on #PostalWorkersDay

News

The Le Mans racing team helping to construct Deeside’s Rainbow Hospital

News

Over £37m in relief grants handed to Flintshire businesses in the past few weeks

News

Read 934,025 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn