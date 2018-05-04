independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Flintshire Student Awarded Young Volunteer of the Year

Published: Friday, May 4th, 2018
Coleg Cambria Northop student James Oddie was recently presented with the Young Volunteer of the Year Award at the West Cheshire Youth & Community Awards. 

The Awards recognise young people in West Cheshire to dedicated individuals or groups who support 13 to 25 year olds to help them to thrive, grow and flourish.

Nominated by the Cheshire Centre for Independent Living, James currently volunteers one evening a week at their ‘Buzz Group’, which is a social group for young people with disabilities. 

James who is studying Animal Care at the college attended this group himself when he was younger and decided to be a volunteer, as he wanted to give back to a group that he had benefited from. 

James also volunteers at the library in the Storyhouse in Chester, at Hayracks Farm in Thornton Heath and is a member of the Cheshire Youth Commission for Police and Crime where he represents young people with learning difficulties.  

Jo Fisher, Tutor at Coleg Cambria Northop said:

‘’James is an extremely dedicated young man who has been recognised for his tireless work supporting others. A much deserved award, well done.’’

