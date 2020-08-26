Flintshire Scout Leader gears up for 122 mile walk to raise money for youngsters off road wheelchair

A Scout leader from Flintshire is gearing up to walk the whole 122 miles of the Clwydian Way to raise money for an off road wheelchair for a young Scout.

Stewart Allen, a Unit Assistant with Fusion Explorer Scouts and owner of Chrysalis Pets in Buckley has been completing annual charity walks for over 12 years now.

Stewart is hoping that the money he raises this time will help buy an off-road wheelchair and allow 11 year old Scout Dylan to fully take part in the adventurous activities on offer at 1st Bistre Scout group.

Speaking ahead of his challenge, 63 year old Stewart said ‘I decided to do the 122 mile hike to challenge myself and raise money for a good cause.





This year the cause is close to home, to allow a young Scout to be able to explore and expand his horizons.

I have met Dylan on a number of occasions when helping out with other sections, and on camps and was always impressed with his attitude and determination. Once a year I challenge myself to a long-distance walk to raise money for charity.

Last year I met a disabled mum being pushed in a trike by her two daughters going up to view Aber Falls and I couldn’t help but think of how Dylan would be able to participate in so many more activities if he had something similar.

He’s a Scout at the moment but within the next couple of years will become an Explorer and having the off road wheelchair would allow him to achieve his Duke of Edinburgh’s award and take part in all of the activities that we offer.’

Stewart is completing the hike over the August bank holiday weekend and is hoping to raise £5000. If you’d like to sponsor him then you can either pop into Chrysalis pets, or head to his just giving page

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stewart-allen-1