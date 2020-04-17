Flintshire residents asked to put DIY projects on hold as fly-tipping reports increase during coronavirus lockdown

People living in Flintshire have been asked to put DIY and spring cleaning projects on hold during the coronavirus lockdown.

It follows a rise in reports of fly-tipping in Wales during the emergency period as residents take the opportunity to spruce up their homes and gardens.

Flintshire Council has now advised that members of the public should consider whether they have anywhere to take their waste before starting any work.

The local authority has also warned anyone found dumping rubbish illegally could face a hefty fine.

A spokesperson said: “Fly-tipping is never acceptable and is a criminal activity that can damage the environment.

“Residents must by law dispose of their own waste materials responsibly. If your waste is found to be dumped illegally, whether you know about it or not, you could face a fine of up to £5,000.

“Anyone caught fly-tipping will face prosecution and a large fine.

“We do understand the concerns of residents who may have quantities of waste building up on their properties but now is not the time to try dispose of items after a spring clean or DIY project.”

They added that fly-tipping also poses a risk to human health, wildlife and diverts staff from carrying out rubbish collections.

Anyone who does carry out such work is asked to dispose of it responsibly or keep it at home until recycling centres are re-opened and charities are again able to collect furniture and clothing.

The issue of fly-tipping was also raised during a Welsh Government press conference held today .

First Minister Mark Drakeford said while he did not have any official figures on incidents, he was aware of anecdotal reports from colleagues of an increase.

He said: “We just have to urge people in Wales that that is not the right way to solve the problem of recycling centres not being open.

“I know there’ll be many gardens in Wales where people have been working hard, have taken the chance of the weather over the last three weeks to do jobs that they haven’t been able to do otherwise.

“But the answer is if there is rubbish that will need to be disposed of beyond the lockdown period, keep it where it is, stay at home with that as well.

“Fly tipping, which is a criminal offence, is not the answer.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).