Flintshire Registration Service playing part in marriage registration shake-up

Flintshire Registration Service is playing a part in a shake-up of the marriage registration process.

Major changes have been introduced to help modernise the system.

From this week, a single electronic marriage register will be created to make the system simpler and more efficient.

It will also correct a historic anomaly to allow for the names of both parents of the couple to be included in the marriage entry and on marriage certificates for the first time, instead of only their fathers’ names.





These regulations to amend the Marriage Act mark the biggest changes to the marriage registration system since 1837.

Marriages are currently registered by the couple signing a register book, which is held at each register office, in churches and chapels, and at religious premises registered for marriage.

Creating a single electronic marriage register will save time and money and is a more secure system, eliminating the need for data to be extracted from hard copies.

Gareth Owens, Flintshire council’s chief officer governance said;

“This is the most significant change in civil registration since 1837 and the Registration Service is delighted to be part of this exciting change.

“The Registrar will be responsible for a new marriage schedule and after a marriage ceremony will record the details on an electronic system, creating the legal record and allowing for marriage certificates to be printed. ”

“The electronic register will be secure, more efficient for keeping marriage records and it will also allow mothers details to be included on the marriage entry rather than just father”.