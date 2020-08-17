Flintshire pub boss says “dont take the p*ss” after customers sign into “track n trace” book as Hitler and Donald Duck

A Flintshire pub has told its customers to stop taking the ‘p*ss’ after some signed into a contact tracing book with fictitious names including Adolf Hitler and Micky Mouse.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned pubs and other hospitality businesses that if they fail to collect contact details of customers they face being closed down under new rules announced last Friday.

Amendments to the regulations come into force this week making it obligatory for hospitality businesses and other high-risk settings to collect contact details of customers.

“Collecting this information is essential for Wales’ test, trace and protect strategy for testing the general public and preventing the spread of coronavirus.”





“Placing this in the regulations will make it clear to managers of premises and to customers that collecting information of this sort is a requirement, not an option.” The Welsh Government has said.

The Nant Inn in Buckley has told customers to stop entering fictitious names into its trace and trace book after customers signed in as Frank Bruno, Adolf Hitler, Micky Mouse and Donald Duck on Saturday.

It has warned people will be asked to leave ‘instantly’ if they don’t abide by the rules.

A post pubs Facebook page says: “After last night people not following the rules we will be strict on the COVID rules we are trying our best for each and every one of you.

We don’t need to see Frank Bruno Adolf Hitler Micky Mouse or Donald Duck in the track n trace book.

Because it’s a legal requirement we are liable.

Don’t take the piss because we have people who have health issues and need protecting .

If anyone else caught no abiding by the rules you will not be served and as for the book being defaced will be instantly asked to leave.”

Mark Drakeford said on Friday that while many businesses are being careful to collect contact details, “there are too many reports of this not happening.

As a result, we will be bringing in new regulations next week [Monday] to make this compulsory.

This pandemic is far from over and we all still have a duty to do our part to keep Wales safe.”

The Welsh Government recently strengthened the powers local authorities have to enforce the regulations.

Those powers enable enforcement officers to issue a Premises Improvement Notice to highlight breaches and specify measures that need be taken on premises to comply with the law.

Where a Premises Improvement Notice is not complied with, or if there is a serious breach, premises can be closed by issuing a Premises Closure Notice.

Where notices are issued signs will be displayed in a prominent place to inform people that improvement is needed or that a premises has had to close.