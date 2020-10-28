Flintshire primary school uses technology to ensure pupils have their say

A Flintshire primary school is using digital technology to ensure pupils have their say in various aspects of school life.

Despite COVID-safe restrictions, Ysgol Maes Y Felin’s eco and rights respecting committees have both not been affected due to Microsoft Teams.

Staff have utilised the digital platform so pupils can hold their half termly meetings and continue to make key decisions.

The school council and digital leaders have also been able to continue their work, with the latter currently planning a virtual school assembly to share the message of staying safe online.





Tamsin Nellist, a Year 1 and 2 teacher who oversees the pupil voice groups, said: “The wellbeing of all our pupils is our top priority and as a school we have strived to do everything we can to keep things as normal as possible for the children in these very difficult times.

“For those pupils involved in different committees we wanted to make sure that their voices continued to be heard and that their ideas and recommendations are actioned.

“If the weather has permitted, we have held socially distant meetings outside and within pupil bubbles, but Microsoft Teams has worked fantastically well when this hasn’t been possible, and this will be particularly helpful as we move into winter.

“All the committees and groups are so committed. We have already had an environmental survey led by the eco committee to ensure we are doing everything we can as a school to have a positive impact on the world.

“We also have a weekly celebration video of the children who have impressed us each week and this is shared with all children in our class bubbles, as well as with parents and staff via social media.

“Using our digital learning platform, we can also continue to virtually identify a ‘VIP’ per class each week, giving children the opportunity to pay compliments to one class member via the platform for their friends and family to see.

“Digital technology has never been more crucial than in these unprecedented times. For our school, it means that we have still been able to organise whole school events and activities and maintain our school community.

“This has really helped us all feel connected, even when we’re apart.”

To celebrate Halloween the school council organised a non-uniform day.

Pupils enjoyed spooky crafts and a scary film whilst wearing their own clothes and costumes.