Flintshire partnership set to transform former Buckley HSBC bank into ‘Repair & Reuse Centre’

An application has been submitted by Flintshire County Council to bring a ‘Repair & Reuse Centre’ with built-in café to Buckley.

Last month, the local authority was invited to make an application to the Welsh Government’s ‘Green Recovery Circular Economy Fund 2020-21’ where projects promoting community cohesion through repair and re-use initiatives are accepted.

Working in partnership with Groundwork North Wales and Refurbs Flintshire, the Council will transform a former HSBC bank located on the high street in Buckley town centre.

The long term aim is to promote education and behavioural change on waste and recycling initiatives, providing volunteering opportunities and employment for local people as well as creating a venue which is ‘attractive and interesting’.





Councillor Carolyn Thomas, Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, said: “I welcome the news that a bid has been submitted to bring such an exciting and interesting initiative to Buckley town centre.

“A facility such as this supports many Council priorities, such as promoting community cohesion, supporting town centre regeneration and assisting with the promotion of waste and recycling initiative to ensure Wales moves toward a Circular Economy.

“I look forward to receiving a positive outcome to this bid application.”

The theme centres around a ‘relaxed café environment’ and initial services to be offered under the Council’s proposal include:

Repair of small household items;

Demonstrations on basic repairs/upcycling techniques which can be replicated at home;

Information on how to donate unwanted household items that can be refurbished for sale or recycled;

Workshops and volunteering activities to create saleable pieces for the café from recycled materials or unwanted items;

Displaying purchasable items produced from recycled materials.

A spokesperson for Groundwork North Wales said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Flintshire County Council on this exciting new venture which will create jobs and volunteering opportunities for local people, whilst assisting in the regeneration of Buckley town centre through a repair and re-use initiative.”

Flintshire County Council will be informed of the outcome of this application in early January 2021.

[Photo: https://www.realla.co.uk/details/14261712/gallery]