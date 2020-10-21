Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 21st Oct 2020

Flintshire parents set to receive mental health support to reduce number of children in care in north east Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Parents are set to receive mental health support in a bid to reduce the number of children being taken into care in North East Wales.

Both Flintshire and Wrexham Council are working alongside with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to prevent families from being broken up.

The initiative aimed at assisting parents with low to moderate mental health issues is one of three being pursued by the public bodies through a grant funding pot of £3m for the whole of north Wales.

A residential care home would also be created in the area to meet the needs of young people whilst attempts are made to reunite them with their families or find a long term fostering placement.


Meanwhile, therapeutic support would be provided for young people who need it, according to a report set to go before councillors in Flintshire later this week.

A senior official said the schemes were designed to help children who are teetering on the edge of entering the care system.

In the document, the local authority’s chief officer for social services Neil Ayling said: “Our main aim is to support families to care for their own children, and to prevent them, if safe to do so, from becoming looked after.

“This is what the majority of families want and where most children will best achieve their potential.

“A reoccurring feature of referrals to the Early Help Hub is the mental health needs of the parents bringing up their children.

“Regularly, the parents needs do not meet the thresholds for support from community mental health teams but their mental well-being is impacting on their ability to effectively nurture their children.

“CIW (Care Inspectorate Wales) engagement activity highlighted this feature and recommended that the local authority explore how it can bridge this gap as part of its early intervention strategy.”

As part of the programme, a part time social work post has been funded to work with parents with mental health needs.

A health and social care team has also been set up to provide assistance for young people who don’t meet the threshold for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, but are struggling to control their behaviour.

In addition, a property has already been identified in the area to provide residential care, which could cover either just Flintshire or extend to Wrexham as well.

Mr Ayling said it would reduce the council’s reliance on expensive out of county placements.

He said: “There can be occasions where a placement (with family or carer) can reach crisis point and breakdown.

“In these emergency situations the choices for placements can be limited and can result in long term high cost out of county provision.

“We are seeking an alternative, where a local authority residential care provides short term intensive multi-systemic therapy model.

“This would enable an in-depth assessment of the young person to fully understand their needs, whilst providing therapeutic work with them and their families.

“The intention would be to de-escalate the crisis, assess and understand the core issues/needs of the family, and work with them to develop their skills/relationships with a view to reunification so that young person can appropriately step down back to their family network.”

Members of Flintshire Council’s social and health care scrutiny committee will be asked to support the initiatives when they meet virtually on Thursday, October 22.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

“Sub-local” coronavirus data released for first time by Public Health Wales

News

Chester council leader asks Boris Johnson for’ Unique Package of Support’ for city tourism and hospitality businesses

News

North Wales Minister Ken Skates says allowing I’m a Celebrity filming to go ahead ‘can unite people’

Conwy

Deeside based Iceland launches innovative packaging trials to help reduce its plastic usage

News

Police and fire service launch investigation after arson attack in Flint Mountain area

News

Appeal launched over Flintshire council’s failure to decide on plans for almost 100 new homes in village

News

FAW confirms suspension of grassroots football during ‘fire break’ lockdown

News

Transport providers in Wales asked to operate reduced services during fire-break

News

World-renowned expert backs calls for a pilot scheme to give prescribed heroin for free to drug addicts locally

News





Read 622,929 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn