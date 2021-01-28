Flintshire organisations ‘working to minimise impacts of the pandemic’ urged to seek funding

Charitable, voluntary and community organisations working to minimise the impacts of the pandemic are being urged to seek funding via grants.

Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC) champions charitable, voluntary and community action in the region, and part of their work involves helping groups access funding to sustain themselves.

Funding Officer Heather Hicks said: “In response to the pandemic, many grant givers changed or broadened the things they’ll fund. I’m keen to signpost groups supporting those impacted by COVID-19, and groups that have adapted what they do because of it, to the pots of money that have opened up to them.”

The Moondance Foundation is one example as they are inviting bids to a COVID-19 relief fund, earmarking £10 million in 2021 to distribute to Welsh charities and organisations.





Also open to applications are three funds administered by FLVC:

‘Flintshire Community Chest’ which accepts applications for 75 per cent of the cost of one-off payments or initiatives benefiting Flintshire residents, up to a maximum of £1,000. Applications close 5th March 2021. ‘Comic Relief Community Fund’ offers up to £2,000 to grassroots projects aligning with the themes of: ‘Mental Health Matters’, ‘A Safe Place to Be’, ‘Children Thrive and Survive’, and ‘Gender Justice’. Projects must complete by March 2021. ‘Youth Led Grants’ of £500-£1000 for young people aged 14-25 proposing volunteering activities conceived and driven by them, linked to 6 priority areas. Applications end in March 2021 so bids must be submitted soon.

Information can be found in the ‘Sustainable Funding’ and ‘COVID-19’ areas on www.flvc.org.uk, or by contacting Funding Officer Heather Hicks at Heather.hicks@flvc.org.uk or 01352 744004.