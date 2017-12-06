Flintshire named as one of UK’s `20 best affordable destinations for holiday homes during the Christmas’

Recent data released by HolidayLettings.co.uk, a TripAdvisor company, reveals that Flintshire is among the UK’s 20 best affordable destinations for holiday homes during the Christmas holidays.

Rates for a two-bedroom rental in Flintshire average £87 nightly for a stay during the Christmas holidays (22 to 26 December).

“From coastal Christmas escapes to charming historical villages, Holiday Lettings’ list boasts many top spots across the UK to spend the festive season, whilst staying on budget.” A press release says.

Laurel Greatrix, a spokesperson for Holiday Lettings, said:

“As the gateway to Wales, Flintshire makes an ideal Christmas getaway for anyone who enjoys wrapping up warm and exploring this beautiful area.

Visit the castle ruins before cooking a Christmas feast for all the family at a private holiday rental. And many two-bedroom properties sleep four people, so for just under £22 per person (per night), Flintshire is a delightful getaway for outdoorsy types.

“Holiday homes are a wonderful option for families planning Christmas getaways,” continues Laurel. “With advantages like extra space, unique facilities, and added privacy, rentals offer holidaymakers incredible value and all the comforts of home. Holiday demand is an advantage for homeowners too, as they’re able to generate extra income by renting out their homes with us.”

Here’s the full list of 20 ‘Best Affordable Christmas Getaways in the UK’

#1 Chapel St. Leonards | £52 AVG Nightly Rate

For a bracing walk along the beach on Christmas Day, book a private rental in the popular holiday resort of Chapel St Leonards. Just seven miles away from Skegness, this sleepy coastal village is blessed with one of Lincolnshire’s most tranquil beaches – perfect for festive family frolics. At the centre of the village there’s a great range of traditional shops where you can get some last-minute gifts. You’ll also find some cosy pubs where you can relax with a drink or get a bite to eat.

#2 Great Yarmouth | £54 AVG Nightly Rate

This popular seaside town has been attracting visitors since 1760, come rain or shine. If the weather is a bit too chilly for a stroll along the beautiful beach, there are plenty of indoor activities to enjoy. Take a look around the 13th-century Tollhouse which is said to be the oldest civic building in Britain. Visit the Time and Tide museum, where you can find out about the town’s maritime history, or spend the day at the Nelson Museum learning about Great Yarmouth’s local hero.

#3 Kilkhampton | £61 AVG Nightly Rate

Situated a few miles from Bude, Kilkhampton is a small village with an ancient past. It was mentioned in the Domesday book as Chilchenton, and it’s home to the remains of a late Norman Motte and Bailey castle. The 12th-century parish church is dedicated to St James and is well worth a visit for its stunning architecture and many fine features. So, whether you’re a history buff wanting to know more about the area or a couple looking for a peaceful Christmas getaway, Kilkhampton is sure to make you feel merry this December.

#4 Ingoldmells | £65 AVG Nightly Rate

If you’re looking for a pretty seaside escape, Ingoldmells is a fantastic choice when it comes to Christmas holiday destinations. It’s popular with caravanners; in fact, the first ever Butlins holiday camp was located here. Take a stroll along the prom and enjoy a supper of fish and chips before relaxing at your cosy private holiday rental. Or maybe treat yourself to a meal out at one of the traditional pubs in the area?

#5 Earnley | £70 AVG Nightly Rate

Earnley is located on the south coast in the Chichester district of West Sussex. This makes it an excellent base from which to visit the attractions on offer in Chichester and the surrounding area.

Along the coast from Earnley is Hayling Island, a quiet beach area perfect for a relaxing walk. The Grade II listed church dates from the 13th century and looks beautiful on a wintery day. Pop into a local deli before warming up with a home cooked meal back at your Christmas holiday rental.

#6 Maenporth | £70 AVG Nightly Rate

Packed full of Cornish charm, this quiet seaside spot is perfect if you like cheap Christmas breaks that are full of cheer. Rentals here offer excellent value for money and make a great alternative to the popular town of Falmouth, which is just two miles down the road. Boasting a beautiful beach and secluded cove, it’s the perfect coastal getaway for winter breaks. The stunning wetland in Maenporth makes it a great destination for wildlife lovers, so don’t forget your camera!

#7 Abergele | £72 AVG Nightly Rate

If you just want to get away from it all this Christmas, then how about a relaxing holiday in Abergele? Surrounded by woodland-covered hillsides and secluded caves, it’s the ideal destination for anyone wanting to blow the cobwebs away with a refreshing walk in the countryside. The atmospheric beach is well worth a visit, and rumour has it, a ghost ship has been sighted here! And with Rhyl, Prestatyn, Colwyn Bay, and Llandudno close by, it’s definitely one to consider when deciding on Christmas holiday destinations.

#8 Skegness | £74 AVG Nightly Rate

This crowd-pleasing British resort has been entertaining visitors for centuries, and its traditional, seaside town charm is just as appealing as ever. From fish and chips to strolls along the prom, Skegness is great for all ages, however fickle the British winter weather. Enjoy a family day out at the historical Village Church Farm, take a tour of Bateman’s brewery or maybe meet the creatures of the deep at the Skegness Aquarium. When it comes to Christmas getaways, Skegness is a fantastic choice.

#9 North Ayrshire | £76 AVG Nightly Rate

Across the Firth of Clyde from Arran, this scenic county offers a real feast for the senses. Sample world famous malt whiskies and locally caught seafood, or look out over the sea and soak up the atmosphere, especially at this time of the year with the ‘haar’ (fog) rolling in. If you’re looking for cheap Christmas breaks but don’t want to sacrifice luxuries, December is a great time to book a rental here. There are some fantastic deals to be had; all you need to do is choose your favourite place!

#10 Heacham | £78 AVG Nightly Rate

Situated just three miles from Hunstanton and eight miles from Sandringham, this pretty village on the Norfolk coast is a great place to stay when exploring this stunning part of the UK. The idyllic setting (the village is surrounded by lavender and poppy fields) and undulating Norfolk countryside is perfect walking territory. As you might expect, Heacham is a haven for wildlife and there are RSPB reserves at Titchwell, Snettisham and Holme. So, if you want to enjoy a relaxing break in a peaceful setting, book a rental in Heacham this Christmas.

#11 Lowestoft | £78 AVG Nightly Rate

With its sandy beaches, seaside walks and indoor attractions, Lowestoft is ideal for family Christmas holidays. Visit the East Anglia Transport Museum to ride on vintage trams, trolley buses and trains. The Lowestoft and East Sussex Maritime Museum will keep children entertained for hours. And, if that wasn’t enough, the safari park (Africa Alive!) is open all year round. Here you can see cheetahs, lions, giraffes and more. If you’re looking for a Christmas getaway with plenty to do, Lowestoft will be just your cup of tea.

#12 Haworth | £80 AVG Nightly Rate

Looking for a literary break this Christmas? Step back in time with a look around the Parsonage that was home to the Bronte family. This well-preserved building gives a feel of what life would have been like there for the three talented sisters and their brother Branwell. If you enjoy walking, then Haworth’s moorland is the ideal place to set off in the footsteps Cathy and Heathcliff. The village also offers a variety of interesting shops arranged along its quaint cobbled streets. And if you’re in need of refreshments, Haworth offers a range of restaurants, cafes and pubs, including Branwell Bronte’s favourite haunt, The Black Bull.

#13 Skipton | £83 AVG Nightly Rate

From shopping at the Christmas market to exploring the beautiful 900-year-old castle, Skipton is full of things to do in December. As the gateway to the stunning Yorkshire Dales, it’s easy to see why this charming market town is popular with visitors from all over the world. Its cobbled high street and quaint cafes make it the perfect spot for a romantic Christmas holiday. And as there are so many rentals to choose from in Skipton, be sure to put it on your list of Christmas holiday destinations.

#14 Bridlington | £83 AVG Nightly Rate

Wrap up warm and enjoy a stroll along one of the beautiful sandy beaches in Bridlington this Christmas. For those last-minute presents, the Promenades shopping centre has a large range of popular retailers and will be hosting family fun and festivities. Two miles outside Bridlington is Sewerby Hall, a Grade I listed Georgian House set in 50 acres of parkland. And for amazing views, visit the famous Flamborough Head Lighthouse which was built in 1806. The chalk headland with its sheer cliffs are home to thousands of nesting seabirds.

#15 Portreath | £85 AVG Nightly Rate

This small village is just three miles from Redruth and makes a fantastic romantic Christmas holiday. Wrap up in your winter woolies and take a stroll along this lovely shoreline towards the Godrevy Lighthouse, made famous by Virginia Woolf in her book ‘To the Lighthouse’. If Poldark is more to your taste, visit the nearby Wheal Coates tin mine. Back in the village, you’ll find some local shops, a tea room and three pubs, one of which overlooks a small sandy beach.

#16 Lossiemouth | £85 AVG Nightly Rate

Golf enthusiasts will love a Christmas break in Lossiemouth on the north east coast of Scotland.

With two sandy beaches, golden dunes and beautiful countryside, the town is perfect for refreshing wintery walks. Head to Pitgaveny Street where you’ll find the tiny Fisheries Museum before popping into the independent shops. At the end of the day, cosy up in a holiday home where you can enjoy a warming bowl of Cullen skink and a local ale next to a roaring fire.

#17 Seaview | £86 AVG Nightly Rate

This Edwardian seaside village on the north-eastern coast of the Isle of Wight is just a 15-minute drive from the busy resort of Ryde, so it’s ideal if you’re looking for a quiet spot not too far from the action. The picturesque village has a nostalgic feel, with pretty boats bobbing about in the solent and romantic windswept beaches. There’s a huge choice of holiday homes in Seaview, from cosy boltholes to large family-sized townhouses. Simply pick your favourite and make a holiday in Seaview your new Christmas tradition.

#18 Flintshire | £87 AVG Nightly Rate

Flintshire is the Gateway to Wales and perfect for anyone who loves walking in the countryside or visiting romantic castle ruins. Wrap up in a cosy coat and set out to enjoy the beautiful walks that this area has to offer. For history lovers, Flint Castle is the place to go. It was the first castle to be built by Edward I and has stunning views of the surrounding area. Flintshire offers a wealth of restaurants and pubs, too, providing the perfect place to wind down at the end of the day. So, if you’re looking for a Welsh Christmas getaway this year, why not give Flintshire a try?

#19 Dawlish | £88 AVG Nightly Rate

Visit Dawlish in December and you’ll have plenty to do in this traditional Seaside town. The long sandy beach is perfect for an invigorating winter walk, while the 500-acre nature reserve is teeming with wildlife all year round. Browse the wide range of shops for some last-minute Christmas gifts before relaxing by the Dawlish Brook to admire the famous black swans. Rail enthusiasts might enjoy a trip on the scenic coastal train or, for the more energetic, explore this beautiful area by bicycle. Whatever the weather, Dawlish has plenty to offer when it comes to Christmas getaways.

#20 Llandudno | £89 AVG Nightly Rate

The charming coastal town of Llandudno is a great choice for a Christmas getaway. Zip over Great Orme in a cable car and enjoy stunning views of the limestone coast and sea. Take a romantic stroll along the pier where you can stop for a drink or browse the independent shops. And, for an action-packed day out with a Christmas feel, take the family to Llandudno Ski Slope. Here, you can try your hand at tubing, tobogganing and even alpine golf!

