Posted: Wed 9th Sep 2020

Flintshire man jailed for 8 years following ‘disgusting unprovoked attack’

A Flintshire man has been jailed for eight years following a ‘disgusting unprovoked attack’ which saw an emergency worker assaulted.

Luke Jones, 28, has been jailed after he admitted wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, having a blade in a public place, assault by beating an emergency worker.

The incident happened in February in the Carmel.

Insp Gareth Cust of the North Flintshire Policing Team said: “The sentence given in relation to Luke Jones is welcomed by North Wales Police.


It was a disgusting unprovoked attack on the victim and this shows the relentless way we will pursue those who cause violence on our streets.

I hope the residents of Carmel village are reassured as this assault affected the whole community at the time.



