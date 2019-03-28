News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire made marmalade beats over 3,000 entries from 40 countries to be crowned best in world

Published: Thursday, Mar 28th, 2019
A marmalade made in Flintshire has beaten thousands of other sticky preserves to win ‘Best in Show’ at this year’s World’s Original Marmalade Awards.

The marmalade awards and festival which are now in their 14th year saw competitors from over 40 countries take part at Dalemain Mansion near Penrith earlier this month.

Visitors to the Lake District stately home sampled over 3,000 entries and were treated to a day of music, lectures, cookery demonstrations, workshops.

Beth Furnell from Flintshire saw off all competitors to claim the grand prize with her double gold winning ‘Bitter Sweet’ Marmalade’.

 

Beth who owns Mai Patisserie in Brynford said: “I have competed every year since winning the First Timers category in 2014, and to win Best in Show is such an amazing thrill.

On receiving my first award, Dan Lepard encouraged us all to be creative and look to the artisan marmalade makers for inspiration.

I love cooking with marmalade, it’s so versatile. Marmalade bread and butter pudding, marmalade mascarpone cream, delicious with homemade Chrismas pud, and a savoury sauce to go with duck. Divine.”

Beth’s marmalade will now be commercially produced by Thursday Cottage and sold at the upmarket London department store Fortnum & Mason, 50p from each jar will go to Hospice at Home Carlisle & North Lakeland.

Donna Smith, Director of Thursday Cottage and one of the judges of the 2019 Awards, says: “Judging marmalade is always a challenge and when I approached the room full of colourful jars of marmalade this year it seemed as daunting as ever. There were some extraordinary marmalades and the team of judges have found some worthy winners!’

Awards founder Jane Hasell-McCosh said: “It has been a joy to announce this year’s winners, who are all masters in the world of preserve making, and fantastic to welcome people to Dalemain from all around the globe.

Every year the number of international entrants and visitors grows, and we are so privileged in such polarising times to be part of something that truly unites people.

A love of marmalade, citrus, recipes and food heritage has brought together so many people and it is truly wonderful to welcome friends old and new and to see our marmalade community grow.”

 

