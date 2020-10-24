Flintshire Indian restaurant hit with with temporary closure order for “flagrant disregard” of the Covid-19 regulation

Flintshire council has served an Indian restaurant with temporary closure notice after flouting Covid-19 regulations.

North Wales Police and council officials were alerted to a wedding reception on Thursday which more than 50 people were attending at the Bombay Sizzler restaurant on Hawarden Road in Hope.

Officers found guests and staff were “clearly” showing “flagrant disregard” of the Covid-19 regulations which included a buffet and bar service and no table service, no social distancing, no face coverings, no hand sanitisers and a DJ playing loud music.

There was also an improper record of guests attending the event as required for track and trace purposes was also found.





The closure notice also means the takeaway service at the restaurant has been suspended as staff are mot allowed on the premises.

Andrew Farrow, Chief Officer Planning, Environment and Economic Development said;

“The hospitality sector in Flintshire is working extremely hard to ensure that they comply with the current Covid-19 regulations and adhere to the associated advice and guidance to ensure the safety of customers and staff.”

“However, our Community and Business Protection Team issued a 14-day Temporary Closure Notice on the Bombay Sizzler restaurant in Hope under Section 12(2) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No.2) (Wales) Regulations 2020 for, ‘failure to take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus’.”

“Officers from our Community and Business Protection Team and North Wales Police were alerted to a large gathering of over 50 people attending a wedding reception at the restaurant last night [Thursday]”

“An inspection of the premises and the behaviour of guests and staff clearly demonstrated flagrant disregard of the Covid-19 regulations which included a buffet and bar service and no table service, no social distancing, no face coverings, no hand sanitisers and a DJ playing loud music.”

“An improper record of guests attending the event as required for track and trace purposes was also found.”

“The Temporary Closure Notice covers the whole of the premises and will mean that a takeaway service cannot be provided as staff will not be allowed to enter the building.”

“This is the second temporary closure notice we have issued in 48 hours to a hospitality business in Flintshire.”

“Whilst it is clear that the vast majority of hospitality businesses are doing their best to comply with the regulations in very challenging times for the sector, a small minority appear to be blatantly flouting the law.”

“It is important that premises follow guidelines and regulations to keep staff and customers safe to minimise the potential spread of coronavirus. Our officers will continue to work alongside North Wales Police and other partners to intervene where it is felt that measures are not being taken seriously or ignored.”

On Wednesday, Mountain Park Hotel on Northop Road in Flint was told to close its bar, restaurant and beer gardens for two weeks.

Council officers say they found no social distancing measures had been put in place at a wedding reception for ‘more than 30 people’ “many people from different households were mixing in the beer garden and inside the marquee without face-coverings.” The council said.