Flintshire in Business hosts Digital Connectivity event

Flintshire County Council’s Business team recently welcomed delegates from local businesses to a workshop on the importance of digital connectivity.

Niall Waller, Service Manager for Enterprise and Regeneration, provided detail of the North Wales Digital Connectivity Strategy priorities including an overview of:

Increase fibre infrastructure coverage

Highest quality infrastructure for strategic employment sites

Improved connectivity along strategic routes

Develop solutions to meet the needs of rural communities

Increase business adoption of new technologies

Fill more gaps in Superfast coverage

Resources – £9m secured through the Local Fast Fibre Network and £34m proposed through the North Wales Growth Deal

Rachael Evens, Head of Franchise & Marketing at Jackson Fire & Security, Mold then explained how their business has embraced digital connectivity and as a result has seen an improvement in their business efficiency and profitability.

Jackson Fire & Security Managing Director, Steve Jackson, said:

“We were pleased to be involved in the digital connectivity event and demonstrate how it has improved our business processes. It was nice to network with other Flintshire businesses and to hear how digital connectivity has helped with their productivity too. A great event which we were grateful to be involved in.”

Karlos O’Niell, Partnership Manager, Superfast Business Wales provided an overview of financial support available to businesses to enable digital connectivity including voucher schemes to support infrastructure.