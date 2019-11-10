Flintshire honours the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Hundreds of people turned out across Flintshire this morning to mark their respects and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Services and parades were held in towns and villages across the county, residents were joined by armed services personnel, veterans, and cadets, members of the emergency services and youth groups.
A large crowd gathered at the Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial for the annual service organised by the Interservices Committee.
398 Sqn #Queensferry had the honour of marching through #Deeside and #Shotton today. As part of #Remembrance. pic.twitter.com/Ybrw196Qqs
— 157(Welsh) Regt RLC (@157_Welsh_Regt) November 10, 2019