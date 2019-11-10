News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire honours the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Published: Sunday, Nov 10th, 2019
Hundreds of people turned out across Flintshire this morning to mark their respects and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Services and parades were held in towns and villages across the county, residents were joined by armed services personnel, veterans, and cadets, members of the emergency services and youth groups.  

A large crowd gathered at the Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial for the annual service organised by the Interservices Committee.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

