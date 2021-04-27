Flintshire Deaf Children’s Society looking forward to a summer of fun thanks to new grant funding

Flintshire Deaf Children’s Society (FDCS), a small local charity that is run by a group of parents with children with hearing impairments have received a grant of £2,905 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Thanks to the support, the charity will be able to offer activities to children throughout the summer months, ensuring that they have the opportunity to play, socialise and get active with their friends and family.

Brian Valentine, Chairman of FDCS said: “We’re thrilled that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to help, especially as the Covid lockdown has really taken its toll on our charity and the children we support.”

“Covid has taught us how we can still support our group online, but it has also shown us the elements our group misses and really demonstrated that peer to peer support and a friendly community can help alleviate loneliness and help with social inclusion.”





“Despite our online support during the lockdown, with deafness, visual and body language cues are vital as it can show reaction, empathy and emotion which is very hard to see or experience online.”

“Once it is safe to do so, we’re looking forward to re-establishing group activities and the reintroducing face to face communication, which we hope will help rebuild the independence of the children and lower withdrawal and social isolation.”

Joe Scargill, Morrisons Foundation Specialist said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to support such a caring charity.”

“The coronavirus lockdowns have really been difficult for FDCS and we’re delighted to help them responsibly re-establish group activities in the Summer, subject of course to Government guidelines.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives.

Since launching, over £33 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Local charities are encouraged to visit www.morrisonsfoundation.com to find out how to apply for a grant.