Flintshire councillors set to consider request to increase black cab fares

Flintshire councillors are set to run the rule over proposals to increase black cab fares for the first time in more than a decade.

The current prices for hail and ride taxis in the county were last approved in 2008 and figures published by an industry magazine show they are among the lowest in the UK.

An unnamed company has now asked the local authority to consider upping rates for metered vehicles because of the rise in fuel and insurance costs.

The move has been recommended for approval by officers from Flintshire Council and could see the cost of journeys of one mile or under go up from £3.10 to £3.60.

Meanwhile, the flat rate for the first mile of longer journeys would remain the same at £3.10, but the fare for each 216 yards after that would rise from 20p to 30p.

The authority’s chief officer for planning, environment and economy said the changes would only impact a small number of people with just four hackney carriages currently operating in the area.

In a report, Andrew Farrow said: “The licensing section have received a request from the manager at a private hire operator firm which uses a hackney carriage vehicle within its fleet.

“The request cites the cost of living, and rising fuel and insurance costs as the reason for the review.

“The current fares were approved in 2008, and there have been no changes to the fares since that date.

“Private Hire and Taxi Monthly magazine publish a monthly table of taxi fares throughout the UK.

“Flintshire are currently listed at number 334 out of 362 UK wide local authorities.”

He added the increases would bring Flintshire in line with the agreed fares in Gwynedd and would not apply to privately booked taxis.

Black cabs must be fitted with a meter which has to be calibrated to the maximum charges approved by the council.

As the approved fare is a maximum, drivers can charge less if they want to, but it is an offence to exceed the amount.

The proposals will be considered by member’s of the authority’s licensing committee at a meeting next week.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).