Flintshire Council urging residents to dispose of Covid self test kits ‘safely and responsibly’ after use 

Flintshire council is urging residents to dispose of Covid-19 self-test kits ‘safely and responsibly after use.

People who cannot work from home are being encouraged to access lateral flow self-test kits (LFD’s).

From Friday last week, residents have been able to pick up the rapid coronavirus testing kits from Connah’s Quay Civic Hall.

LFDs are used to identify people with COVID-19 who are not showing symptoms.





Using a swab to take a sample from the back of the throat and nose, the device detects proteins present when a person has COVID-19.

A Flintshire council spokesperson has said: “As we all continue to take steps to suppress the transmission of COVID-19, the use of Lateral Flow Devices (LFDs) at home is increasing and Flintshire County Council would like to urge residents to dispose of LFDs safely and responsibly after use.”

The council has issued the following guidance on the disposal of used LFD kits below:

DO NOT put the LFDs in recycling containers;

if the test is NEGATIVE please put the LFD into your black bin waste;

if the test is POSITIVE please place the LFD into a secure bag and keep it in a safe place for 72 hours. After this time place the secure bag into your black bin waste.

Where the test is positive you will need to comply with current self-isolation guidelines. During this self-isolation period please:

DO NOT put any tissues, disposable cloths, and masks (if worn) in the recycling containers – dispose of them in your black bin ONLY;

follow national guidelines and set your waste aside and do not put your waste bin out for collection for at least 72 hours;

ensure that recycling items such as glass, cans and plastics are washed thoroughly and dry before they’re put out for collection;

clean the handles of the bins / containers before placing them out for collection;

don’t forget to wash your hands before you put out your bin and recycling containers, and again as soon as you bring them back in.

“We would also remind people not to place disposable face masks and gloves in recycling containers. If outdoors please dispose of them safely in a general litter bin or alternatively take them home with you where they should be placed in your black bin waste. ” The council spokesperson said.

Where to get LDD kits:

People can collect the rapid tests seven days a week between 8am and 1pm, no appointment is needed.

Each person will routinely be able to collect two packs of seven LFD self-test kits for home use.

The Civic Hall site will then be deep cleaned and reopen as symptomatic testing sites between 2pm and 8pm each day.

It is recommended that tests are undertaken twice a week with the results recorded on the UK Government portal.

The health board in North Wales has said it is “important that even those who’ve had the vaccine take use the tests twice a week as they could still carry the virus and pass it on to others.”

The tests are easy to use and can give results in 30 minutes.

It is hoped that improving their availability will make regular asymptomatic testing for coronavirus more convenient and accessible for people not covered under existing schemes at workplaces, childcare settings, schools, colleges and universities.