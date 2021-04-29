Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 29th Apr 2021

Flintshire council offering free compost at its recycling centres – just take along some bags

Flintshire council is once again offering free compost at its recycling centres.

All you need to do is pop along with some bags and fill them up.

You must however take some proof of residency when visiting the Household Recycling Centre.

They ask you to take along a recent utility or Council Tax bill which is less than 12 months old,


"From 29 April, compost will be available again for collection from our Household Recycling Centres."

“Please note that you will need to bring your own bag and shovel to collect compost.”

“We anticipate that demand will be high in the coming weeks and ask for your patience and understanding when visiting our sites.”

“Availability of compost material will be on a first come first basis.”

The following safety controls will continue to be in place at the centres:

  • full compliance with all health and safety regulations and government guidance
  • social distancing measures for customers and operatives with no assistance given to customers to remove and carry materials to/from their vehicles
  • traffic management and queuing systems with limited numbers of vehicles allowed in at a time.

More here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Bins-Recycling-and-Waste/Household-Recycling-Centres.aspx

[Photo: The Garden Doctors]



