Flintshire Council leader says Connah’s Quay should be next in line for regeneration

The leader of Flintshire Council has revealed which town centre he thinks should be next in line for regeneration.

Work has already been carried out to improve a number of high streets in the county, including Flint, Holywell and Mold, with more on the way in Buckley and Shotton.

Initiatives have included de-pedestrianisation schemes, investment in public transport and the launch of a campaign to promote local businesses.

The local authority has also provided support during the Covid-19 pandemic by reducing rent levels for market traders and suspending car parking charges.

Council leader Ian Roberts has now called for Connah’s Quay to be put at the top of the list for redevelopment.

Speaking at a meeting of the ruling Labour cabinet held this morning (Tuesday, 18 May), he said: “Connah’s Quay is one of our main towns and has a number of massive assets, including Wepre Park, where we are aware of its success through the car parking issues which frequently come up.

“Also, there’s the dock and there is retail activity there as well.

“I do think that we need to have a meeting with members and with key officers to look at the development of a master plan for Connah’s Quay.

“Connah’s Quay does have its issues and I applaud the community initiatives which have arisen during the pandemic, particularly litter picking.”

The council recently set out a number of proposals to revive ailing town centres across Flintshire through £1.5m worth of repayable provided the Welsh Government.

It includes the use of enforcement powers to tackle long-standing empty properties and buying up smaller shopping centres to refurbish or redevelop them.

The council’s chief executive Colin Everett said bringing more housing into town centres was also being explored as a way of boosting the economy and urged more people to support local businesses.

He said: “I’m always taken with the notion that regenerating town centres for housing does bring footfall and loyal and convenient customers to local retail.

“One of the things that we’ve got to promote as we have been doing with Shotton is that people have to support their own town centre.

“If they do get the balance of local and retail shopping right and the balance of foot and internet shopping right, that is the biggest thing that can actually support the town centre.”

Cabinet members agreed to allow the council’s chief economy officer to bid for external funding to support the regeneration of town centres at the end of the meeting.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).