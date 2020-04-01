Flintshire Council launches map to help public locate local services such as food deliveries

Flintshire County Council has launched an online map to assist members of the public locate services available in their local area.

The map currently has two service categories which are, milk deliveries and food, including deliveries, pickups and takeaways.

Other services are in the process of being added including mental health support and telephone befriending, shopping and collecting prescriptions.

You can access the map here. It is recommended to use Google Chrome.

A full online user guide can be accessed here.

A separate online directory aimed at helping Flintshire residents during the coronavirus crisis has just been launched.

Feeding Flintshire is not linked to the council, it is run by volunteer and local businesswoman Emma Leighton.

The online hub will give residents direct links to groups and businesses that can assist during these unprecedented times.

More details here: http://www.deeside.com/feeding-flintshire-new-online-directory-aimed-at-helping-local-residents-during-covid-19-pandemic-launched/