Flintshire communications leader achieves rare gold standard after helping firms get to grips with ‘new normal’

A communications leader approaching 30 years in business has been awarded a prestigious gold standard.

Direct Line Communications, based in Shotton, has been granted Gold Partner Status by Gamma, a leading technology-based provider of communications services to business markets in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain.

The good news comes as the Deeside company continues to support clients in a range of sectors getting to grips with the ‘new normal’ and challenges of home working following the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Direct Line Communications has a team of engineers that service all stages of telephone system implementation – namely planning, design, installation and training – and works with a vast range of organisations from blue chip companies including DHL to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and GPs surgeries across the region.





Founder Paul Wood, who runs the firm alongside wife Lynne, has seen a monumental shift in the way businesses have upgraded their equipment and systems to meet the challenges of COVID-19.

They have supported clients throughout the pandemic and will continue to in the months ahead.

“A lot of the technology being used now has been around for years, but most firms and their employees have never really had to use them, so it has come as a shock to the system,” said Paul.

“Whether that be video conferencing and other platforms, the culture and way of working has shifted dramatically and will probably never be the same again.

“It was already the ‘new normal’ for us but we are here to support clients and anyone who needs our help as they are in unchartered territory.”

Direct Line Communications has “quietly grown” since the turn of the century and now employs 11 staff.

As well as the Gamma status they have received accreditation for Cyber Essentials and are Safe Contractor Approved, giving associates and customers vital piece of mind.

Lynne says to receive Gold Partner Status – and be one of the first 50 companies out of over 1,000+ Gamma Channel Partners in the UK to have that honour – is a great boost for the business.

“It is fantastic news and testament to the hard work and vision of everyone here, especially after what has been an extraordinary year,” she said.

“This was already a sector that changes rapidly – so you can imagine the developments we’ve seen over the years – but nothing like the challenges of past months.

“We have been very busy, and that brings pressure, but working in partnership with clients has enabled us to get through it successfully to this point – our customer service and support side of the company has been crucial.”

Lynne added: “We are speaking to a lot of firms who have embraced this new way of working and adjusted their business models to become more efficient and sustainable long-term, and in a lot of ways remote working can help that.

“As we approach a landmark for Direct Line Communications, both Paul and I would like to thank Gamma for this award, and all of our customers and partners, as we move forward and emerge from this unprecedented period together.”

Louise Fairley, Partner Programme Manager at Gamma, which has partnered with the Flintshire firm since 2016, congratulated them on achieving the Gold standard.

She said: “The criteria we have set for the Gold Partner status is high and Direct Line Communications has proven to be a highly-valued and deserving partner.

“This status opens up further benefits to them including premium content and campaign access in the partner marketing platform Accelerate, a managed service for building campaigns, one-to-one marketing consultancy and annual marketing development fund.

“We look forward to a successful ongoing relationship in the years ahead.”