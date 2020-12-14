Flint rescue teams join in search for ‘sinking boat’ near Rhyl following mayday call

Volunteer rescue teams from HM Coastguard Flint and RNLI Flint joined in a search along the coast near Rhyl this afternoon following a distress call that a boat with four people on board was sinking.

The Coastguard volunteers joined colleagues from Rhyl were tasked to search the shoreline of the same area.

RNLI Flint joined in the search along with the two Rhyl lifeboats and a Coastguard rescue helicopter.

Looks like a large area of sea being searched off the coast between Talacre to Pensarn – Rhyl and Flint RNLI plus Coastguard chopper on the scene. https://t.co/fvuosSXg0n pic.twitter.com/YCEELrQ8Ak

— DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) December 14, 2020

The UK Coastguard at Holyhead, received a message on the marine distress calling channel, reporting a boat with four people on board, taking water and sinking off Rhyl.

No precise location was given by the radio message, and so lifeboats were launched to investigate an area between Rhos-on-Sea and Talacre.

The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarvon was also tasked to search the same area.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said they were scrambled at 11.27, to “assist in the search for a sinking vessel off the coast near Rhyl.”

“Holyhead Operations Centre had received an emergency transmission on VHF Channel 16 from an unknown vessel indicating that they were sinking off the coast.”

“Along with Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team, RNLI Flint Lifeboat, Rhyl RNLI and Rescue 936 helicopter, we were all tasked to search particular areas for the sinking vessel based on the information available.”

“Following a comprehensive air, sea and land search, Holyhead Coastguard stood down all assets awaiting further information.”

A spokesperson RNLI Rhyl said:“Local launching sites in the area were contacted, to see if any vessels had been launched that morning, but the reply was negative.”

“The search was continued over a wide area with nothing being sighted.”

“After three hours of searching, and no further messages being heard, the coastguard paused the search until further information was forthcoming.”

“The lifeboats returned to Rhyl at 2.45pm, and Flint lifeboat was taken back home by road trailer.”