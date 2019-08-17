News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Coastguard officers called to reports of a person in the River Dee near Hawarden Bridge

Published: Saturday, Aug 17th, 2019
Share:

Volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Flint were scrambled this afternoon to reports of a person in the River Dee near Hawarden Bridge in Shotton. 

RNLI Flint inshore lifeboat was also alerted to the incident. 

The call came just after 3.30pm to assist North Wales Police, a spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said: 

“Team tasked by UK Coastguard to assist North Wales Police with reports of a person in the water near Hawarden Railway Bridge, Shotton.

As Coastguard Rescue Officers were arriving on scene person had made their own way out of the water safe and well.”

It was the second call out of the day for Flint Coastguard team, earlier today they joined colleagues on the Wirral following reports of a person in the water near Hoylake.

Once on scene, a Coastguard Rescue Officer entered the water and found the object to be a partially submerged glove that had filled with air.

More here: Flint Coastguard rescue team called to the Wirral after reports of a person in the water

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Flint Coastguard rescue team called to the Wirral after reports of a person in the water

A494 50mph zone becomes permanent – average speed cameras will be turned on with ‘grace period’

Holywell High Street de-pedestrianisation work set to begin at end of the month

Actor applies his theatre skills – to help others develop their own

Three men jailed following caravan theft crime spree

All lanes back open on A55 between Dobshill and Ewloe following earlier collision

Flintshire-based GP practice hopes recruitment of new staff will help to tackle doctor shortage

Plans to demolish hotel in Northop Hall to create 24 new homes

Injured North Wales Police officer ‘overwhelmed’ by messages of support


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn