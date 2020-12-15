Flint High School pupils awarded for excellent progress this term

Staff at a Flintshire high school have presented their year 11 students with awards to celebrate their excellent progress this term.

English department staff at Flint High School have been running motivational activities to help further the students’ efforts since the start of the school year in September.

Jemma Defries, Head of English, set the programme up to help encourage students at a point in their education where they will need to make important decisions.

She said: “We wanted to reward effort and attitude to learning as this has been such a tough year and continues to be difficult for our GCSE groups.





“Since September, we have been running a number of motivational activities including putting some students on tracker cards to motivate and push their efforts further.

“We have also been monitoring online learning outside of the classroom as well as looking at how well they approached learning within lessons.

“The students have all responded positively to the programme and I think it has really helped them to focus during these uncertain times.

“We are delighted with the progress that has been made and it was fantastic to reward this group of students for their hard work, dedication and excellent attitude towards their English GCSE this term.

“I wish them every success next year.”

Bradley Miles received a £20 Nando’s voucher gifted by Alex Lewis, customer champion at Tesco in Broughton Park, whereas Trey Breeze and Ciaran Crimes each won a climbing pass from Boulder Hut in Ellesmere Port.

Rebecca Clayton, Erin Brown, and Georgia Scarisbrick were all each given a £15 cash prize from Nicola Paulson, the school’s literacy coordinator, through her literacy fundraising efforts within school.