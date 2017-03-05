Flint Coastguard and RNLI Flint Lifeboat called out following reports of a ‘mayday’ call on distress frequency

Facebook.com/FlintCRT

Volunteer crews from Flint Coastguard and RNLI Lifeboats from Flint and Rhyl were called out on Sunday afternoon following reports of a ‘mayday’ call on the Channel 16 VHF radio frequency.

The Flint based Coastguard rescue team were paged by Holyhead Coastguard Operations centre along with both RNLI Lifeboat crews at around 4.10pm.

They were responding to reports the word ‘mayday’ – an international radio distress signal used by ships and aircraft, was heard on the dedicated channel 16 VHF radio distress frequency

Commenting on their Facebook page Flint Coastguard said;

“A thorough shoreline search was conducted from Greenfield Docks car park toward Talacre beach checking for anything suspicious and monitoring channel 16.”

A thorough search was also completed by both lifeboats again with nothing found.

Commenting on the call out via their Facebook page Flint RNLI Lifeboat crew said;

“Whilst out on exercise Flint lifeboat was tasked to search from Flint point to Talacre after the spoken words “Mayday” was heard on Channel 16. Flint Coastguard Rescue Team and Rhyl Lifeboat was also tasked.

After a thorough search with nothing found all units stood down and returned to station.”