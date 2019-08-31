Flint Coastguard rescue team called to help rescue Molly the Beagle stuck between rocks in New Brighton

Volunteer Rescue Officers from HM Coastguard Flint were called to assist colleagues in the Wirral on Friday evening following reports that a dog had become trapped between rocks at New Brighton Marine Lake.

The team were scrambled just after 7pm and made their way from the Chester Road base in Flint to a rendezvous point near the sea wall at Marine Lake.

A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said:

“On scene, Coastguard Rescue Officers maintained a cordon around the beach and marine lake to allow Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Firefighters and their Search and Rescue Team a safe working environment.

Firefighters used a range of equipment and tools in order to create a space big enough to free Molly the beagle to the delight of its owner!”

In a post on the Flint Coastguard Facebook page Molly’s owner, Jezabel Jones said: “I can’t thank all of you guys enough. You were so amazing.”

[A grateful Molly with sister Harper and two rescuers]

Fiona Chadwick was looking after Molly’s sister Harper while the rescue took place, she said: “We just wanted to say you’re all super heroes. You did an amazing job out there tonight. It was incredible to watch first hand how professional and dedicated you all were. You are truly amazing.”

Friday’s call out was the 63 of the year for Coastguard volunteers from Flint, their busiest year on record.

Pictures: HM Coastguard