News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint Coastguard rescue team called to help rescue Molly the Beagle stuck between rocks in New Brighton

Published: Saturday, Aug 31st, 2019
Share:

Volunteer Rescue Officers from HM Coastguard Flint were called to assist colleagues in the Wirral on Friday evening following reports that a dog had become trapped between rocks at New Brighton Marine Lake.

The team were scrambled just after 7pm and made their way from the Chester Road base in Flint to a rendezvous point near the sea wall at Marine Lake.

A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said:

“On scene, Coastguard Rescue Officers maintained a cordon around the beach and marine lake to allow Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Firefighters and their Search and Rescue Team a safe working environment.

Firefighters used a range of equipment and tools in order to create a space big enough to free Molly the beagle to the delight of its owner!”

In a post on the Flint Coastguard Facebook page Molly’s owner, Jezabel Jones said:  “I can’t thank all of you guys enough. You were so amazing.”

[A grateful Molly with sister Harper and two rescuers]

Fiona Chadwick was looking after Molly’s sister Harper while the rescue took place, she said: “We just wanted to say you’re all super heroes. You did an amazing job out there tonight. It was incredible to watch first hand how professional and dedicated you all were. You are truly amazing.”

Friday’s call out was the 63 of the year for Coastguard volunteers from Flint, their busiest year on record. 

Pictures: HM Coastguard

 

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

No trains from Shotton to Wrexham and Bidston on Sunday due to engineering work

Air Ambulance called to dog attack incident in Flintshire

Chester Zoo Elephant House closed for ‘brief periods’ after ‘anomaly’ found in screening of young calf for deadly virus

Woman, 33, dies Pontins in Prestatyn after a cardiac arrest

Police search for driver who ‘almost ran over multiple officers’ in Flint

Glyndŵr academic explores the work of legendary British comic book writer

Power cut which affected parts of Deeside has been fixed

Controversial proposals for dozens of houses in Drury could be scaled back

Quick thinking Deeside teenager helps woman in need of urgent medical attention


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn