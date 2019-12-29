Flint Coastguard Officers issue man with ‘stern safety advice’ after drifting boat triggers call out.

Volunteer rescue officers from HM Coastguard Flint offered the occupant of a drifting rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) some ‘stern safety advice’ this afternoon following a call out.

The Coastguard team were scrambled just after 12.15pm today, Sunday, December 29th, along with Flint RNLI Lifeboat to reports of a male in a RHIB vessel drifting in the River Dee off Bagillt.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said,

“On scene Lifeboat towed casualty vessel back to Greenfield Dock where both male and vessel were handed over to the Coastguard Rescue Team, no medical attention required although stern safety advice was given.

Coastguard Officers and a Lifeboat Crew Member assisted in mooring vessel securely.”

[Photo: RNLI Flint]

An update on the RNLI Flint Facebook page states:

“Request to launch received from UK Coastguard after a report was received from members of the public that a small RHIB had lost power and was adrift in the river Dee near Bagillt, with one person on board.

Lifeboat launched at Greenfield and proceeded to the casualty vessel.

Once on scene the lifeboat took the vessel under tow back to Greenfield Dock, were Flint Coastguard Rescue Team officers and lifeboat crew assisted in mooring the vessel securely.”

RNLI Flint added this advice,

Heading to sea?

– Wear a lifejacket

– Have a means of calling for help

– Check weather & tides

Todays call out was the 89th of the year for Coastguard volunteers from Flint, their busiest year on record.

[Feature photo: Flint CG]