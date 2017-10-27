Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat called out this morning.

Images: FlintCRT

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint and the Flint RNLI Lifeboat were called out this morning to reports of a vessel aground near the near Flint lifeboat station.

The call came at 7.30am and once on scene the Coastguard team established the vessel was just off number 9 Dee Buoy with one person on board.

Launched from Flint, Flintshire about twenty minutes ago – https://t.co/8aE40KKdtd — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) October 27, 2017

In the mean time Holyhead Coastguard Operation Centre managed to make contact with the man onboard he boat by mobile phone.

The man requested to be taken off the boat due to it being only two hours from low water and with a long wait until the next high tide.

Flint R.N.L.I Lifeboat was requested to launch and managed to reach casualty and land him back ashore at Connah’s Quay Dock.