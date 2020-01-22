News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint Coastguard called to the Blue Bridge in Queensferry after person spotted in the water

Published: Wednesday, Jan 22nd, 2020
Volunteer rescue officers from Flint Coastguard were called out this evening following reports of a person in the River Dee near Queensferry. 

Coastguard officers were alerted at 5.15pm, colleagues from Wirral coastguard were also called out to assist with the incident.

Police were also on scene, officers assisted the person out of the water near the Blue Bridge, coastguard officers gave the person ‘casualty care.’ 

Flint coastguard spokesperson said: 

“Team tasked by UK Coastguard along with Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team to assist North Wales Police with an incident at the Blue Bridge, Queensferry.

On arrival at scene a member of the public had spotted a person in the water where Police Officers were guided to the location.

Person was then assisted out of the water, Coastguard Officers gave casualty care until the next level of care was agreed.

Flint R.N.L.I Lifeboat was also tasked but stood down prior to launching due to the situation now being resolved by Police and Coastguard Officers.”

 

 

