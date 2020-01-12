Flint Coastguard called to reports of two rigid-hull inflatable boats running aground near Greenfield Dock

Volunteer rescue officers from Flint Coastguard were called out on today, Sunday, January 12 following reports that two rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIB) – with occupants onboard – had run aground near Greenfield Dock.

Coastguard officers were alerted just before 5.50pm following a 999 call.

Once on scene, the team heard shouts for ‘help’ and found one man trying to navigate the mud flats and sand banks back to shore.

Rescuers assisted in guiding him back, both other occupants followed and were assisted back by Coastguard Rescue Officers after both vessels were made safe by deploying anchors.

All three occupants were safely ashore but wet and muddy, they were offered medical attention but declined.

The Flint Coastguard spokesman said the occupants “intentions were to return on the next high tide to retrieve both RHIBs and as a result of the impending storm due to hit the area, safety advice given and accepted.”

Flint RNLI Lifeboat was also called out, a spokesperson said:

“Flint lifeboat tasked to two boats aground with 3 persons on board. The Lifeboat crew were stood down before entering the water, the occupants had made the vessel safe and made their way to the shore with assistance of Flint Coastguard.”

Todays call out was the second of 2020 for Flint Coastguard’s volunteer rescue officers, on Saturday the team were called out to an incident in Shotton, en-route a stand down message was received as the incident had concluded safely.