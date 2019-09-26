Flint Coastguard called out following reports of a light aircraft with landing issues

Volunteer Rescue Officers from Flint Coastguard were scrambled to reports a light aircraft with “landing issues” at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The plane was able to lane safely back at Liverpool Airport before the Coastguard team had arrived.

Flint Coastguard said officers were alerted to the emergency at 3.43pm, a spokesperson said,

“Tasked by UK Coastguard along with Crosby Coastguard Rescue Team to reports of a light aircraft with landing issues at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, en-route a stand message was received stating the aircraft had landed safely.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service boat Marine Fire One, RNLI New Brighton Lifeboat and RNLI Hoylake Lifeboat ALB & Hovercraft were also tasked to this incident.”

Flint Coastguard rescue team have responded to 71 incidents so far this year.

Flight path of the plane.