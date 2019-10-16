News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint Coastguard and RNLI called out to reports of a boat with three people on board stuck in the mud on River Dee

Published: Wednesday, Oct 16th, 2019
Volunteer rescue officers from Flint Coastguard and the RNLI Flint Lifeboat were called out on Monday to reports of a boat with three people on board stuck in the mud on the River Dee.

Initially, Flint and Rhyl Coastguard rescue teams were scrambled just before 4pm on Monday after it was reported an 18ft motor boat with 3 people on board was stuck in mud on a sandbank near number 9 Dee buoy.

The Flint Coastguard Team were quickly on scene and located the boat which appeared not to be stuck in mud, as a result Rhyl Coastguard Team were stood down en-route.

Flint Lifeboat was then called out to assist, however once launched and due to an ebbing tide it struggled to make progress and the hovercraft from RNLI Hoylake was requested to assist.

[RNLI Hoylake Hovercraft]

A spokesperson from Flint Coastguard spokesman said:

“Flint Lifeboat was guided to scene by Coastguard Rescue Officers on the shore with a higher vantage point to try and determine deeper water.

The Lifeboat arrived on scene and the three persons were walked across sandbank and taken onboard.

Flint Lifeboat then intended to drop off the three persons at the Holy gutter, Bagillt.

Again due to the ebbing tide this was unsuccessful and the Lifeboat ran aground.

Hoylake Hovercraft were quickly on scene and took the three persons onboard off Flint Lifeboat, Hovercraft Crew then helped to refloat Flint Lifeboat.”

All three people were handed over to the Flint Coastguard rescue team at Greenfield Dock, and did not require any medical assistance.

“We would like to thank Flint Lifeboat Crew and Hoylake Hovercraft Crew for an effective rescue given the tidal conditions.” Flint Coastguard spokesman added.

The Coastguard was then scrambled for a second time on Monday, four men were spotted at around 10.30pm trying to recover the boat from the rescue earlier in the day near Flint Castle.

“On scene safety advice was given, which they adhered to and their intentions are to locate the vessel during daylight hours and ensuring they have the appropriate safety equipment.” Flint Coastguard said. 

 

