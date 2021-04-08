Flint chippy named as one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways 2021

The Crescent Fish and Chip shop in Flint has been named as one of the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways 2021 – the only chippy in Flintshire and surrounding areas to make the prestigious list.

The accolade follows an extensive search by leading trade publication Fry Magazine to find those chippies serving up the finest fish suppers amidst a tough and challenging Covid year.

To make the 50 Best, The Crescent Fish and Chip shop had to impress a mystery diner who visited unannounced and marked the chippy on over 40 aspects of their business, from the quality of the food and customer service to their social media presence and their Covid safe practices.

With the pass mark set high at 97%, The Crescent Fish and Chip shop scored an impressive 98% with the mystery diner particularly praising the menu choices, the smart and professional staff, freshly cooked to order fish and chips and secure covid safe measures.





The mystery dinner quoted that “The food was well presented and tasted really lovely, and that she had requested a lightly battered fish, which was cooked to perfection and that the batter was nice and crispy, adding that the chips were cooked well and very tasty concluding that she really enjoyed her food.”

Chris Blackwell, of The Crescent Fish and Chip Shop and founder of Black’s Pies, said: “It is a great honour to make the 50 best takeaway list, it is the first time that we have made the list and it was a complete shock to us all.”

“I give great Thanks to my team and their dedication throughout, which I can only describe as an incredibly difficult time for everyone.”

“To make the list means the absolute world to us at The Crescent, we are a family run business and we strive to provide the best service possible to our community and have done so for the past 20 years starting with My Mum and Dad, and continued by my wife, our team and I.”

“I would like to acknowledge our vast customer base who have supported us throughout the pandemic and allow us through donations to be able to give more back to our community, for example supporting families throughout Flint by offering free children’s meals during the last half term, which was a great success.”

“We have adapted our way of working throughout Covid and have introduced a click and collect service which enables customers to pre order their food and collect at an allocated time, which has proven effective and we will continue to look at ways which we can improve our business.”

Reece Head, competition organiser, comments: “Without doubt, the last 12 months have been tough for fish and chip takeaways and many will not have dealt with this level of crisis management before.”

“Allowed to stay open during the pandemic, there was a lot they had to implement in a very short space of time to operate in a Covid safe manner.”

“Many had to flip their businesses to click and collect and delivery, serve at the door, introduce card payments and work in much smaller teams, but they did and they kept the nation fed including our elderly and vulnerable, those shielding and our key workers.”

“This year’s judging criteria took into account these changes and we’re delighted to acknowledge that, despite the difficulties and added pressure, The Crescent Fish and Chip Shop never let standards drop.”

“During this pandemic they have been at the heart of their communities, with a smile on their faces and hot food in their hands. We’re proud to have them in our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways for 2021.”

Fry Magazine’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways is in its ninth year and sponsors include Goldensheaf, Frymax, Friars Pride, VA Whitley, Henry Colbecks, Middleton Foods, KFE, Brakes, Profry, BD Signs, NFFF, Nortech Foods, Sarson’s and Acumen.